US Ready To Deal With Any North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’: Donald Trump

“We’ll see what happens. Maybe it’s a nice present,” Donald Trump stated. (File)

PALM BEACH, Fla:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed North Korea’s warning of a “Christmas gift”, saying the US would “deal with it very successfully,” amid considerations in the US that Pyongyang is perhaps making ready a missile take a look at.

“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump informed reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We’ll see what happens. Maybe it’s a nice present,” he quipped.

"Perhaps it is a present where he sends me a beautiful vase versus a missile test."

North Korea warned Washington earlier this month of a possible "Christmas gift" after its leader Kim Jong Un gave the US until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country's nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the two long-time adversaries.

In issuing the warning on Dec 3, North Korea accused Washington of trying to drag out denuclearization talks ahead of the US presidential election next year and said it was "entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get."

US military commanders have said that the North Korean response could involve the testing of a long-range missile, something North Korea has suspended, together with nuclear bomb tests, since 2017.

