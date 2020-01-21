News

US Reports First Case Of New Wuhan Coronavirus That Emerged In China

January 22, 2020
Washington:

US well being authorities on Tuesday introduced the primary case of an individual on American soil sickened by a brand new virus that emerged within the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

Federal and state officers mentioned the person was in his thirties and had traveled to the US from Wuhan, however didn’t go to the seafood market regarded as on the coronary heart of the outbreak.

The person was presently hospitalized as a precaution, not as a result of his sickness was extreme, they mentioned.

