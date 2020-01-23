US Restricts Entry Of Pregnant Women Fearing Use Of “Birth Tourism”

The US structure ensures computerized American citizenship to anybody born on US soil.

WASHINGTON:

The US mentioned Thursday it might not difficulty short-term customer visas to pregnant girls in search of to enter the nation for so-called “birth tourism.”

In asserting the rule change, which takes impact Friday, the White Home mentioned foreigners have been utilizing the visas “to secure automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil.”

“The integrity of American citizenship must be protected,” it mentioned in an announcement.

Calling the apply “a glaring immigration loophole,” the White Home argued the crackdown on “birth tourism” was for public security and nationwide safety in addition to immigration management.

“The birth tourism industry threatens to overburden valuable hospital resources and is rife with criminal activity, as reflected in federal prosecution.”

US President Donald Trump has made proscribing immigration a high precedence of his administration, and has threatened previously to abolish birthright citizenship.

