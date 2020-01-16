US Resumes Joint Military Operations In Iraq Amid Tensions With Iran

Earlier, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel greater than 5,000 US troops which can be in Iraq. (Representational)

Washington:

America on Wednesday resumed joint army operations with Iraq that had been placed on pause after the US drone strike that killed a high Iranian normal in Baghdad, the New York Instances reported.

Two US army officers quoted by the paper mentioned the Pentagon wished to renew these operations so as to choose up the battle in opposition to the ISIS.

Washington started the pause on January 5 two days after the strike that killed Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani on the Baghdad airport.

The identical day of the suspension livid Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel the greater than 5,000 US troops which can be in Iraq.

It was not instantly clear if anybody within the Iraqi authorities had permitted the resumption of the joint army operations, the Instances reported.

The Pentagon mentioned it had no info to offer regarding a resumption when contacted by AFP.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned Monday that Iraqi leaders have advised him privately they help the US troop presence, regardless of public appeals for them to depart.

“They won’t say so publicly. But privately they all welcome the fact that America is still there executing its counter terror campaign,” Pompeo mentioned at a discussion board at Stanford College.

