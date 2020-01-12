US Says “Outraged” Over Missile Attack On Iraq Airbase Hosting Troops

The US has beforehand blamed such assaults on Iran-backed teams in Iraq.

Washington:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated Sunday he was “outraged” by one other missile assault on an Iraqi airbase the place US forces have been stationed, as neighboring Iran signalled a want to de-escalate tensions.

“Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase,” Pompeo tweeted. “These continued violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end.”

There was no speedy declare of accountability for Sunday’s rocket assaults, through which the Iraqi army stated eight missiles wounded two Iraqi officers and two airmen.

The US has beforehand blamed such assaults on Iran-backed teams in Iraq.

The Al-Balad base had held a small US Air Pressure contingent in addition to American contractors, however most have been evacuated following a pointy rise in friction between the US and Iran over the previous two weeks, army sources instructed AFP.

Al-Balad is the primary airbase for Iraq’s F-16s, which it purchased from the US.

Navy bases internet hosting US troops have been topic in latest months to rocket and mortar assaults which have largely wounded Iraqi forces, but additionally killed one American contractor final month.

That demise set off a collection of dramatic developments, with the US finishing up lethal strikes in opposition to a pro-Iran paramilitary group in Iraq in addition to a convoy carrying prime Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani exterior the Baghdad airport.

Professional-Iran factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for these raids.

