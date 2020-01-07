US Sends Letter On Move To Pullout From Iraq, Then Calls It A “Mistake”

Iraqi protesters burn tyres outdoors US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. (AFP)

Baghdad:

The US army on Monday instructed the Iraqi authorities American troops have been getting ready to tug in a foreign country however a high US normal in Washington mentioned the message was despatched by “mistake”.

It got here after a lethal American drone strike on Baghdad on Friday that killed senior Iranian and Iraqi army commanders, sparking fury in each international locations with Tehran vowing “revenge”.

The pinnacle of the US army’s Job Drive Iraq, Brigadier Normal William Seely, knowledgeable his Iraqi counterparts in a letter dated Sunday that troops have been getting ready to depart.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” mentioned the letter, whose authenticity was confirmed to AFP by each Iraqi and US defence officers.

Seely mentioned the US-led coalition would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks”.

“In order to conduct this task, Coalition Forces are required to take certain measures to ensure that the movement out of Iraq is conducted in a safe and efficient manner,” mentioned the letter.

It mentioned helicopters can be travelling in and round Baghdad’s Inexperienced Zone the place the US embassy is positioned as a part of the preparations.

AFP may hear helicopters flying low over Baghdad all through the evening on Monday.

However Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley mentioned on Monday the letter was a mere “draft” and “should not have been sent”.

“This was a mistake,” Milley instructed reporters. “It was a mistake, an honest mistake, a draft unsigned letter, because we are moving forces around,” he mentioned.

“It shouldn’t have been sent,” Milley mentioned.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper mentioned the letter was “inconsistent” with Washington’s place, denying there was a call to depart Iraq.

The most recent developments got here as a sea of black-clad mourners paid homage Monday in Tehran to Qasem Soleimani, the top of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Drive killed Friday in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Following his demise together with Iraqi army determine Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iraqi lawmakers on Sunday urged the federal government to oust all international troops from Iraqi soil.

Trump threatens ‘retaliation’

Some 5,200 US troopers are stationed throughout Iraqi bases to assist native troops stopping a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

They make up the majority of a broader coalition, invited by the Iraqi authorities in 2014 to assist fight the jihadists.

On Monday, Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei fought again tears as mourners flooded the streets round Tehran College to honour Soleimani.

The focused killing of the 62-year-old Soleimani ordered by US President Donald Trump noticed Iran vow “severe revenge” and step again even farther from the already tattered 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

In an escalating disagreement that has heightened worldwide concern and rattled monetary markets, Trump threatened but extra “major retaliation” if Tehran hits again, together with strikes on Iranian cultural websites.

Writing in all-caps on Monday, Trump tweeted: “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

‘Path of sobriety’

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Iran should keep away from “further violence and provocations” after the alliance held emergency talks in Brussels on the disaster.

“At our meeting today, allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no-one’s interest,” he mentioned.

The European Union, whose international ministers will maintain emergency talks on the disaster Friday, mentioned it was in each Iran and Iraq’s pursuits to “take the path of sobriety and not the path of escalation”.

Saudi Arabia — an oil-rich US ally seen as weak to Iranian counter strikes — additionally appealed for calm after a “very dangerous” escalation.

The EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell mentioned he “deeply regrets” Iran’s newest step again from the nuclear deal.

The settlement had supplied Tehran reduction from sanctions in return for curbs to forestall it buying nuclear weapons — however Trump’s withdrawal from it in 2018 dramatically weakened the settlement.

Regardless of its newest step, Iran insisted it would proceed to totally cooperate with the UN company overseeing its atomic programme.

‘Crushing response’

The uncooked feelings sparked by the killing of Soleimani have been on full show in Tehran, the place mourners fashioned a sea of black, dotted with purple Shiite flags and white indicators, in what state tv mentioned was a “several million-strong” turnout.

“The last time I remember such a crowd was at Ayatollah Khomeini’s funeral 30 years ago,” mentioned Iranian journalist Maziar Khosravi.

As they marched down a principal artery of Tehran, the mourners chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

Soleimani was considered one of Iran’s hottest public figures, seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq battle.

He might be laid to relaxation in his hometown Kerman on Tuesday subsequent to a battle veteran he used to battle alongside with.

Khamenei was flanked by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and different high political and army figures in addition to the slain normal’s alternative as Quds commander, Esmail Qaani.

Trump on Saturday issued a US strike record of 52 targets within the Islamic republic.

“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655 Never threaten the Iranian nation,” Rouhani tweeted, referring to 290 lives misplaced in July 1988 when a US warship shot down an Iran Air airplane within the Gulf.

Trump mentioned his determine of 52 targets represented the variety of People held hostage on the US embassy in Tehran for greater than a 12 months beginning in late 1979.

Amid the geopolitical tensions within the oil-rich area, crude costs surged and most equities tumbled whereas the safe-haven commodity gold hit a greater than six-year excessive.