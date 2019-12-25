US Songwriter Allee Willis dies in LA

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Award-winning songwriter Allee Willis has died on the age of 72, it has been confirmed immediately.

Willis’ demise was confirmed by her long-term accomplice Prudence Fenton, who wrote on Instagram: ‘Relaxation In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10, 1947-December 24, 2019’.

The 72-year-old died from a coronary heart assault at her dwelling in Los Angeles yesterday.

Willis is greatest identified for composing ‘I am going to Be There for You’ by The Rembrandts which grew to become the enduring soundtrack to the hit sitcom Associates.

Willis was greatest identified for her work with Earth, Wind and Hearth and for writing the ‘Associates’ theme music. Willis was inducted into the Songwriter’s Corridor of Fame and received two Grammy Awards

Paul Reubens and Allee Willis pictured collectively at a Grammy social gathering in Hollywood in 1982

Willis received Grammy awards for her work co-writing the Broadway musical The Shade Purple and the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack.

She additionally collaborated with Earth, Wind & Hearth to pen the hit ‘Boogie Wonderland’, and produced ‘September’.

She was inducted into the Songwriters Corridor of Fame in 2018.

Animator and producer Prudence Fenton, described by a household buddy as Willis’ ‘accomplice and soulmate,’ was stated to be ‘in complete shock’ over her greatest buddy’s sudden demise, in accordance with Selection.