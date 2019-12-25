December 25, 2019 | 11:22am

The US flew 4 surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula this week amid heightened tensions after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un hinted he had a “Christmas gift” for President Trump — which may very well be the testing of a long-range missile.

The 4 American plane — an RC-135W Rivet Joint, an E-8C, an RQ-Four International Hawk and an RC-135S Cobra Ball — had been believed to have carried out missions over the peninsula between Tuesday and early Wednesday, South Korea’s Yonhap Information Company reported Wednesday, citing Plane Spots.

The RC-135W and the E-8C flew at 31,000 toes, whereas the International Hawk was noticed at 53,000 toes, in accordance with the aviation monitoring service Plane. In the meantime, the RC-135S took off from Japan’s Kadena Air Base and performed missions over the East Sea, in accordance with the tracker. A KC-135R refueling plane additionally flew over the East Sea.

It’s uncommon for thus many American surveillance planes to conduct missions across the peninsula on the identical time, a probable indication that the US is taking the scenario severely — regardless of Trump’s assertion a day earlier that maybe Kim was going to ship him “a nice present.”

“We’ll find out what the surprise is, and we’ll deal with it very successfully. Everybody’s got surprises for me, but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along,” Trump stated at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“Maybe it’s a nice present. Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test. I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know.”

Pyongyang desires Washington to provide you with a brand new proposal to restart stalled nuclear talks by the tip of the 12 months.

With the deadline looming, the North asserted that it was as much as the US to determine what “Christmas gift” it wished, stoking fears of one other ICBM launch about 16 months after the president tweeted, “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.”

The North additionally performed a pair of rocket-engine checks at its satellite tv for pc web site in attainable preparation for an ICBM launch.

Trump had earlier warned Kim to not intervene together with his re-election, saying the communist nation might lose “everything” if it did.

The North stated in response that given the punishing US sanctions in opposition to it, the nation had nothing else to lose.