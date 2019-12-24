US Stops Sending Sniffer Dogs To Jordan, Egypt After Multiple Deaths

The deaths might have been averted with higher care, the report mentioned. (Representational)

Washington:

The USA has quickly stopped sending bomb detecting sniffer canines to Jordan and Egypt after a number of of the animals died on account of what US officers say was lack of care.

“Any death of a canine in the field is an extremely sad event and we will take every measure possible to prevent this from happening in the future,” a US State Division official advised reporters on Monday.

The canines “play a critical role in our CT (counter-terrorism) efforts overseas and in saving American lives,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The State Division’s personal unbiased Workplace of Inspector Basic (OIG) started trying into the well-being of the animals after experiences of canine mistreatment surfaced in mid-2017.

In a report out in September, the inspectors found quite a few circumstances of negligence within the care of some 135 canines, together with Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds, Labradors, and different canines educated in detecting explosives.

These US-trained animals have been offered to fewer than a dozen nations as a part of a counterterrorism cooperation program.

The primary issues have been with Jordan, the primary beneficiary of this system, the place one canine died on account of insufficient care and one other needed to be euthanized upon its return to the USA.

The OIG investigators advisable that the US authorities cease supplying Jordan with sniffer canines — however the State Division’s Bureau of Diplomatic Safety, which sends sniffer canines overseas, refused to conform.

In a brand new report out in December the OIG found that in June and September two different canines had died in Jordan of “unnatural causes” — one on account of warmth stroke and the opposite poisoned by pesticides sprayed by Jordanian police in or close to the canine’s kennel.

The deaths might have been averted with higher care, the report mentioned.

Moreover, three of the 10 canines provided to Egypt in 2019 additionally died prematurely — one from lung most cancers, the second from gallbladder illness, and the third from warmth stroke, an particularly horrible dying on account of negligence and improper care, in response to a veterinarian cited within the doc.

The investigators renewed their earlier advice to cease sending canines to Jordan, and now added Egypt to the black listing.

This time the State Division complied.

“We concur with the OIG recommendations to cease temporarily providing additional canines to Jordan and Egypt until those countries implement our requirements to ensure the canines’ health and welfare,” the State Division official mentioned.

The December report additionally urged US officers to hunt methods to higher monitor the sniffer canines. In Egypt, for instance, US officers have been denied entry to the kennels or the airport the place the animals are deployed.

