US Supreme Court Chief Justice Swears In Senators For Trump Trial

Washington:

Members of the US Senate had been sworn in on Thursday to function jurors on the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

US Supreme Court docket Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, administered the oath to the senators who will resolve whether or not the 45th president must be faraway from workplace.

“Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help you God,” Roberts mentioned.

Senators within the chamber responded: “I do.” They then individually signed a ebook affirming their oath.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate majority chief, then adjourned the proceedings and mentioned the trial would resume at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Home Intelligence Committee who will function lead prosecutor for the trial, learn out the 2 articles of impeachment accusing Trump of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The Democratic-controlled Home, in an overwhelmingly partisan vote, impeached Trump on December 18 for abuse of energy in his dealings with Ukraine and for obstruction of Congress.

Impeachment guidelines require a two-thirds Senate majority to convict and take away a president and Trump’s acquittal is extensively anticipated within the Republican-dominated Senate.

