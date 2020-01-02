US Tells Its Airlines To Avoid Pakistan Airspace

The NOTAM is relevant to all US-based airways and US-based pilots (Representational)

US aviation regulator FAA on Thursday warned America’s airways and their pilots that there’s threat concerned in working flights in Pakistan airspace resulting from “extremist or militant activity”, in line with an official doc.

“Exercise caution during flight operations. There is a risk to US civil aviation operating in the territory and airspace of Pakistan due to extremist/militant activity,” mentioned the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a discover to airmen (NOTAM) dated December 30, 2019.

The NOTAM is relevant to all US-based airways and US-based pilots.

The US regulator mentioned in its NOTAM that there continues to be a threat to US civil aviation sector from assaults in opposition to airports and plane in Pakistan, notably for plane on the bottom and plane working at low altitudes, together with throughout the arrival and departure phases of flights.

“The ongoing presence of extremist/militant elements operating in Pakistan poses a continued risk to US civil aviation from small-arms fire, complex attacks against airports, indirect weapons fire, and anti-aircraft fire, any of which could occur with little or no warning,” it mentioned.

The FAA mentioned that whereas, thus far, there have been no experiences of man-portable air protection programs or Manpads getting used in opposition to the civil aviation sector in Pakistan, some extremist or terrorist teams working there are suspected of gaining access to these Manpads.

“As a result, there is potential risk for extremists/militants to target civil aviation in Pakistan with Manpads,” it mentioned.

The regulator added that pilots or airways should report security or safety incidents – which can occur in Pakistan – to the FAA.

Pakistan on July 16 final yr opened its airspace for India after about 5 months of restrictions imposed within the wake of a standoff with New Delhi.

Following the Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Power, Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 final yr.

Pakistan in October final yr had denied India’s request to permit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s VVIP flight to make use of its airspace for his go to to Saudi Arabia over the Jammu and Kashmir challenge.