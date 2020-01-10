US To Join Probe Into Ukrainian Plane Crash In Iran

The NTSB has designated an accredited consultant to the investigation of the crash (Reuters)

The US Nationwide Transporation Security Board stated Thursday it can be a part of the probe into the Ukrainian Boeing airliner which went down in Iran.

“The NTSB has designated an accredited representative to the investigation of the crash,” stated the company which probes transport accidents.

US President Donald Trump stated he had “suspicions” concerning the crash of a Ukrainian airliner exterior Tehran as US media reported it had been mistakenly shot down by Iran.

Unnamed officers instructed American media that Iranian air protection methods probably unintentionally shot down the airliner Wednesday, killing all the 176 folks on board.

Newsweek, CBS and CNN stated that satellite tv for pc, radar and digital knowledge indicated the tragic error, which adopted a ballistic missile barrage by Iran on two army bases in Iraq the place US troops work.

Trump did not immediately verify that conclusion, however strongly hinted at it.

