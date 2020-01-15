US To Recognise Sikhs As Separate Ethnic Group In 2020 Census: Official

Presently an estimated 10 lakh Sikhs stay within the US, United Sikhs mentioned (Representational)

Washington:

For the primary time, Sikhs within the US shall be counted as a separate ethnic group within the 2020 census, an organisation of the minority neighborhood mentioned on Tuesday, describing it as a milestone second.

President of the Sikh Society of San Diego Baljeet Singh mentioned the Sikh neighborhood’s efforts have come to fruition.

“This has paved the way forward nationally not only for the Sikh community but also for other ethnicities in the United States,” he mentioned.

Describing this as a milestone, the United Sikhs mentioned that this would be the first time the minority group shall be counted and coded within the decennial US Census.

A delegation of the United Sikhs has held a number of conferences with the US Census within the current previous with the final one being on January 6 in San Diego.

“It’s clear that a separate code is needed to ensure an accurate count of Sikhs in the United States, recognising a unique identity,” mentioned US Census Deputy Director Ron Jarmin.

“Working with United Sikhs, we understand how this change affects the national Sikh community, leading us to add this code for the 2020 Census,” mentioned Shagufta Ahmed with the Census Bureau and Workplace of Administration Finances.

In accordance with the United Sikhs, the present estimates of Sikhs dwelling within the US are at 10 lakhs.

Sikhs meet the factors for illustration within the US Census as a definite ethnic group and have a definite unified look, tradition, language, meals and historical past.

The United Sikhs has advocated for the separate coding for greater than twenty years and filed commentary with the US Federal Register advocating for Sikhs to be added as an ethnic group, largely, in order that motion might be taken to handle main Sikh points similar to bullying, intimidation and hate crimes towards the neighborhood.

“With the 2020 census approaching, many historically undercoded communities will be at-risk for being under-counted and under-served,” mentioned Ruben Singh, United Sikhs Census Supervisor.

“We look forward to collaborating with our census partners and other Sikh organisations and institutions to address the unanticipated challenges of the 2020 Census,” he mentioned.

In the meantime, the Sikh Coalition has partnered with the Census Bureau for the 2020 census.

It is because Sikhs have historically been a “hard to count” inhabitants in america, mentioned Satjeet Kaur, Sikh Coalition government director.

“Our community matters, and we want to make sure that Sikh families are appropriately counted and accurately resourced wherever they are across our country,” she mentioned.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)