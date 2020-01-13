US To Send 21 Saudi Trainees Back After Army Base Shooting Probe

A Saudi Air Power lieutenant shot and killed three folks final month at a base in Florida.

Washington:

America will ship 21 Saudi army trainees again to the Gulf kingdom after an investigation into the deadly capturing of three American sailors final month, the Justice Division introduced Monday.

The 21, who the investigation discovered possessed terror materials and youngster pornography, have been expelled from their air drive coaching at a Florida army base, mentioned Legal professional Common Invoice Barr.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Royal Air Force and Royal Navy and the 21 cadets have been dis-enrolled from their training curriculum in the US military and will be returning to Saudi Arabia later today,” Barr mentioned.

Barr known as the December 6 capturing by Royal Saudi Air Power 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani an “act of terrorism.”

“The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology,” he mentioned.

Alshamrani killed three US sailors and wounded eight different folks in a classroom constructing on the Pensacola Naval Air Station earlier than being shot lifeless by police.

Barr mentioned Alshamrani had posted a message on social media on September 11, 2019 saying “the countdown has begun,” along with a number of different anti-US and anti-Israel messages.

Barr additionally burdened that the Saudi authorities and the opposite Saudis within the coaching program cooperated absolutely with the investigation into the capturing, which threatened a decades-old army coaching program essential to the US-Saudi relationship.

