US Travel Agent Scammed New Victims To Pay Old Ones, Prosecutors Say

One after the other, victims of the Maryland journey agent advised the choose how that they had been duped. Some paid hundreds for tickets by way of the agent however couldn’t board a aircraft once they arrived on the airport. Others efficiently made it to their locations, solely to seek out they have been caught as a result of the agent had not bought return flights.

For a lot of, the guarantees of airline reservations made however unkept, value them hundreds and upended Christmas journey plans.

After greater than a dozen victims aired their grievances throughout Lorena Balbuena Aguilar’s sentencing in November 2017, a choose ordered her to pay greater than $33,000 in restitution. Aguilar, who earlier spent three weeks in jail and 15 weeks in dwelling detention, may have been ordered deported. However she was allowed to remain in the US and keep away from extra jail time to pay again her 22 victims.

“You hurt all of these people by what you did,” Prince George’s Circuit Courtroom Decide William Snoddy advised her at her earlier sentencing. “It is only because you have promised to pay them back that you are not suffering consequences greater than those which you are facing.”

Two years after being sentenced in her first fraud case, Aguilar is due in courtroom once more in February to face trial on a brand new theft cost by which she has pleaded not responsible. Prosecutors have accused her of violating her probation by defrauding extra folks in a type of pyramid scheme that scammed new victims to repay outdated ones.

“This pattern continues,” prosecutors with the Prince George’s County State’s Legal professional’s Workplace wrote in courtroom filings asking that her probation be revoked. “The defendant has continued to engage in criminal acts even while on probation in this case and even when she knows that she faces the possibility of incarceration if she violates the law. She has made efforts to hide her identity and her activities, but she has not stopped victimizing people.”

Police discovered not less than 10 new victims since Aguilar was first sentenced, in keeping with charging paperwork.

A public defender for Aguilar declined to remark. Telephone numbers that appeared linked to her journey company or have been listed in courtroom paperwork weren’t in service.

Aguilar didn’t converse at her 2017 sentencing listening to, and neither she nor her legal professional apologized to the victims, in keeping with a courtroom transcript of the listening to.

Aguilar has defrauded clients since not less than 2015, in keeping with courtroom paperwork. A lot of Aguilar’s victims, all Latino, stated throughout her sentencing that that they had efficiently bought journey preparations by way of her Hyattsville-based company, listed as Azteka Journey & Companies LLC in courtroom filings, earlier than they have been ultimately scammed. She both promised to make bookings however by no means did, prosecutors stated, or used the bank card numbers of shoppers to make unauthorized purchases.

Jose Francisco Reyes Carino stated he had bought 5 tickets for his household to journey to Mexico. Getting a flight out was no drawback, however when it was time to come back dwelling, they have been stranded, Carino stated in courtroom.

Carino needed to pay for a resort and meals for 3 days till Aguilar lastly booked them a return flight, he stated at her sentencing listening to. Carino stated he was embarrassed as a result of his youngsters stored asking why they weren’t going dwelling and he needed to inform them he didn’t come up with the money for.

Claudia Guevara had an identical expertise in 2016, she testified. Her youngsters and their two cousins couldn’t get on a aircraft to spend Christmas with household in Mexico throughout a visit that that they had booked by way of Aguilar’s company. Guevara referred to as Aguilar from the airport and threatened authorized motion if she didn’t pay for the flights as promised. The kids ultimately made a later flight, however Aguilar had paid just for one-way tickets, Guevara advised the choose throughout Aguilar’s sentencing.

“On their way back, they were stuck in Mexico,” Guevara stated. “We ended up paying another $2,000 for the kids to fly out.”

After dropping hundreds of to Aguilar, Guevara, 30, searched on-line and found different Azteka clients who complained of comparable issues. Guevara stated many victims who spoke to her have been undocumented immigrants afraid to report the fraud to police. Guevara, who was born in the US, went go to regulation enforcement on their behalf.

Victims who got here ahead at Aguilar’s sentencing additionally claimed that she was nonetheless promoting tickets to clients at a special journey company.

One other sufferer, Alicia Arriaga, stated on the 2017 sentencing that she had been ready a 12 months and three months for Aguilar to repay her. Arriaga stated she wanted the cash to go to her sick mom in Mexico the next month.

“You are letting her sell tickets at a different agency,” Arriaga alleged. “That’s illegal.”

“I don’t have anything to do with that,” the choose stated.

Earlier than Snoddy sentenced Aguilar, following an settlement developed by prosecutors and her legal professional, he addressed the victims in courtroom.

“The sentence is what it is in order that you may be made whole by Ms. Aguilar’s actions,” Snoddy stated. “That if she were deported, the likelihood of any or all of you receiving your money back would be less and in all likelihood that you probably would not be getting restitution.”

If Aguilar is convicted once more, Guevara hopes she will get a stiffer sentence.

“It would be best for her to spend more time in jail,” Guevara stated. “Unless she’s in jail, she’s never going to stop. “