US tried and failed to kill ANOTHER top Iranian military official on same night

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Printed: 13:38 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:48 EST, 10 January 2020

On the identical day the U.S. navy killed Iranian Normal Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, U.S. forces carried out one other prime secret mission towards a senior Iranian navy official in Yemen, based on a brand new report.

The simultaneous strike concentrating on Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander of Iran’s elite Quds Drive who has been lively in Yemen, didn’t lead to his demise, 4 U.S. officers acquainted with the matter advised the Washington Submit.

The profitable January three strike that killed Soleimani sparked fury from the Iranian regime, which retaliated with ballistic missile strikes on two Iraqi bases that host U.S. troops.

Officers say the Pentagon would have introduced the 2 strikes collectively if that they had been profitable, however didn’t disclose the Shahlai mission as a result of it didn’t go based on plan.

Abdul Reza Shahlai is seen in a wished poster issued by the US State division

It is unclear why the operation to kill Shahlai was unsuccessful.

Shahlai, born round 1957, has been linked to assaults towards U.S. forces in Iraq, together with a complicated 2007 raid by which Iranian-backed militiamen kidnapped and killed 5 People troops within the metropolis of Karbala.

Final month, the State Division provided a $15 million reward for data resulting in Shahlai and the disruption of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s monetary mechanisms.

The announcement stated that Shahlai relies in Yemen and has a ‘lengthy historical past of involvement in assaults concentrating on the U.S. and our allies, together with within the 2011 plot towards the Saudi ambassador’ at an Italian restaurant in Washington.

