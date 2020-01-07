US Troop Withdrawal Would Be “Worst Thing To Happen To Iraq”, Says Trump

“At some point we want to get out, but this isn’t the right point,” Donald Trump stated (File)

Washington:

President Donald Trump stated Tuesday US troop withdrawal from Iraq at this stage could be the “worst thing” for the nation, after Baghdad’s parliament demanded the expulsion of American forces.

“At some point we want to get out, but this isn’t the right point,” Trump stated. “It’s the worst thing that could happen to Iraq.”

Iraqi lawmakers have urged the federal government to expel the 5,200 US troops stationed within the nation in response to the drone assault that killed Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani and prime Iraqi army determine Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

