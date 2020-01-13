US troops sheltered in Saddam-era bunkers during Iran missile strike

After receiving advance warning of Iran’s missile strike on navy bases in Iraq, US troops hunkered down in Saddam-era bunkers – which had been sturdier than American shelters on the web site, in response to a report.

The Islamic republic final week launched a volley of 22 ballistic missiles at two navy bases internet hosting US forces in Iraq in retaliation for the American drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

On the al-Assad base, the Individuals acquired phrase that a number of missiles had been headed their method, in response to a CNN report.

“I held on to my gun and put my head down and I tried to find a happy place, so I started singing to my daughters in my head,” Workers Sgt. Akeem Ferguson instructed the community. “And I just waited. I hoped that whatever happened, that it was quick.”

Ferguson, who took cowl below a weak concrete slab, added: “I was 100 percent ready to die.”

No Individuals or Iraqis had been damage within the assault on the base, roughly a 3rd of which is managed by the US and lacks the surface-to-air weapons to defend in opposition to a ballistic missile assault, CNN reported.

The Iranian missiles managed to destroy delicate US navy websites and broken a particular forces compound and two hangars, along with the American drone operators’ housing unit, in response to the report.

By 11 p.m. Jan. 7, a lot of the US troops on the base had been despatched to bunkers, whereas few others had been flown out, commanders instructed CNN.

Solely important personnel, reminiscent of tower guards and drone pilots, would stay unsheltered to guard in opposition to a floor assault that by no means got here the subsequent day after the missiles landed.

The primary missiles fell at 1:34 a.m., adopted by three extra volleys, spaced out by greater than 15 minutes every over two hours.

Troops on the web site described the suspense, concern and emotions of defenselessness.

“You can defend against (paramilitary forces), but you can’t defend against this,” stated Capt. Patrick Livingstone, commander of the US Air Pressure Safety Forces, referring to earlier rocket assaults by armed teams.

“Right now, this base is not designed to defend against missiles,” he added.

A lot of the troops took shelter in dusty, pyramid-shaped constructions constructed in the course of the rule of Saddam Hussein.

They had been not sure whether or not they’d face up to the barrage, however they got here to understand that the bunkers’ decades-old, slanting partitions constructed to deflect Iranian blasts are sturdier than US shelters, that are made to guard in opposition to smaller rockets and mortars utilized by ISIS jihadists, CNN reported.

Air flow followers line the outer partitions of the previous bunkers, which characteristic two spacious dwelling areas with folding beds, mattresses, stretchers and lockers.

Lt. Col. Staci Coleman, one of many US group leaders who ushered troops right into a bunker, stated she had doubts initially.

“I was sitting in a bunker and I was like man, maybe I made the wrong decision [to come down here],” Coleman instructed CNN.

“About 10 minutes, after I said that to myself, it went boom boom boom boom boom and I said, ‘Well there’s my answer,’” she continued. “The whole ground shook. It was very loud. You could feel the blast wave in here. We knew they were close.”

In the meantime, Ferguson was in a crammed, US-made bunker fortified by sandbags.

Particles and rubble are seen on the web site the place an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq.

“There’s a little hole on the side of the shelter and we saw a flash of orange light,” he stated. “After that we figured that every time we see a flash it’s just a couple of seconds before it’s going to hit.”

He added: “It was Flash. Boom. Flash. Boom. We didn’t know when it was going to stop. We sat there and waited for it to end.”

When the troops lastly emerged, they described feeling a mix of reduction and shell shock.

“It was ‘normalish’ afterwards,” Coleman stated. “But we were all looking each other in the eye as if to say, ‘Are you OK?’”