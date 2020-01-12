January 11, 2020 | 7:01pm

A US Marine carries a sand bag in the course of the reinforcement of the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq. AP

The US is warning Iraq that it’ll pay huge time if Baghdad boots out American troops.

State Division officers took goal at Iraq’s central checking account on the Federal Reserve Financial institution in New York Metropolis, promising a money crunch if US forces are despatched dwelling, the Wall Avenue Journal reported. Many countries preserve authorities accounts on the New York Fed.

Any transfer by the Trump administration to show off the cash faucet might jolt the already shaky Iraqi economic system.

Earlier this week, Iraq voted overwhelmingly for a nonbinding decision calling for a US withdrawal. The vote, which was backed by the Prime Minister, got here in response to the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Whenever you have any amicable divorce, you still have the worry about the children, pets, furniture and plants, some of which are sentimental,” one Iraqi politician instructed the Journal.