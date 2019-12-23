US Welcomes Saudi Khashoggi Verdicts As “Important Step”: Official

Jamal Khashoggi Homicide: 5 have been sentenced to loss of life for the homicide of Jamal Khashoggi (File Picture)

Washington, United States:

America on Monday welcomed loss of life sentences issued by Saudi Arabia towards 5 individuals over the homicide of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Today’s verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable,” a State Division official instructed reporters after the ruling, which was lambasted as a travesty by Turkey, rights teams, and The Washington Submit, to which Khashoggi contributed.

The court docket nonetheless exonerated two high aides to Saudi Arabia’s highly effective Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the US Senate considers accountable for Khashoggi’s homicide in October final yr at Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul.

America “encouraged Saudi Arabia to undertake a fair and transparent judicial process,” the official added.

“We’re pressing them for more transparency and for holding everybody accountable.”

Riyadh has described the homicide as a “rogue” operation, however each the CIA and a United Nations particular envoy have straight linked Prince Mohammed to the killing, a cost the dominion vehemently denies.

The federal government of US President Donald Trump has been cautious to not attribute such blame to the prince, giving precedence to sustaining good relations with the dominion which is a serious arms purchaser and ally towards Iran.

