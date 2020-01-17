US Woman Jailed For Killing Husband With Eye Drops

Police arrested Lana Sue Clayton in August 2018 and charged her with homicide.

A South Carolina lady was Thursday sentenced to 25 years in jail after she admitted poisoning her husband by placing eye drops in his ingesting water.

In a plea deal, Lana Sue Clayton, 53, pleaded responsible to voluntary manslaughter within the loss of life of Steven Clayton, 64, at their house in Clover, close to Charlotte, CBS-affiliate WBTV reported.

She was accused of poisoning her husband by lacing his ingesting water with eye drops between July 19 and 21, 2018.

Her husband was initially thought to have died of pure causes however an post-mortem toxicology report confirmed toxic ranges of tetrahydrozoline, which is present in eye drops.

“The coroner found a level of tetrahydrozoline in his system and that’s when we opened the case because that was very unusual for us,” York County Sheriff’s Workplace public data officer Trent Faris mentioned, based on WBTV.

Prosecutors mentioned in 2016 she additionally shot her husband in again of the top with a crossbow, ABC-affiliate WSOC-TV reported.

On the time the incident was put down as an accident.

Talking at her sentencing, she admitted poisoning her husband however claimed he had abused her

“I did impulsively put the Visine in Stephen’s drink and I did it with the intent to make him sick and uncomfortable. I was upset about the abuse and just wanted him to leave me alone,” Clayton, carrying an orange jail jumpsuit, informed the court docket, WBTV video confirmed.

“I never thought it would kill him.”

Clayton, a former Veterans Affairs Division nurse, mentioned she acquired the thought of utilizing eye drops, that are tasteless, colorless and odorless, from watching films however thought they’d trigger diarrhea.

Prosecutors nonetheless mentioned she killed her husband for cash, throwing his mobile phone in a lake so he couldn’t name for assist and and burning his will afterwards.

“She fooled one of the most brilliant men I’ve ever known in my life,” Steven Clayton’s sister Rosemarie Clayton-Leslie informed ABC’s Good Morning America.

“My brother died a horrific death. I think my brother was screaming for his life.”

Clayton was arrested in August 2018 and charged with homicide.

“Of the many homicide cases I’ve handled, this one probably takes the cake as far as being bizarre,” South Carolina Circuit Court docket Choose Paul Burch mentioned.

Whereas it’s uncommon, it isn’t the primary time eye drops have featured in a murder case.

In December 2019 a North Carolina man was charged with murdering his spouse utilizing eye drops, WSOC mentioned.