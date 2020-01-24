January 23, 2020 | 10:32pm

The US is not going to extradite the spouse of an intelligence official accused of killing a British teenager in a wrong-way automobile crash in August, officers stated Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied the UK’s extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, who claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US following the head-on crash that left 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn useless.

She was charged in December with inflicting demise by harmful driving for allegedly hitting the teenager Aug. 27 on a highway close to a US Air Pressure base in Northampshire.

A State Division spokesperson stated Sacoolas, 42, had “immunity from criminal jurisdiction” on the time of the crash, and in the course of her keep within the UK.

“If the United States were to grant the UK’s extradition request, it would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent,” the spokesperson advised The Submit in a press release.

President Trump met with the teenager’s dad and mom, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, on the White Home in October, as a part of their appeals to get Sacoolas returned to the UK.

The dad and mom on Thursday stated they have been “not surprised” by the choice to not extradite, Sky Information reported.

They stated they might react totally to the announcement on Friday, including that “the fight goes on” for justice for his or her son.

The UK’s Residence Workplace stated it was upset within the determination, which “appears to be a denial of justice.”

“We are urgently considering our options,” a spokeswoman advised Sky Information.