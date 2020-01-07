USA sex worker Kaylen Ward raises $1 million for Australian wildfires with nude photos

British banker Rurik Jutting given life sentence for grisly murders of two Indonesian ladies













Kaylen Ward, a 20-year-old intercourse employee from Los Angeles, USA, has change into a star named ‘The Bare Philanthropist’ in a single day. She has raised over $1 million for the Australian wildfires by means of her nude images.

We’ve got heard about numerous actions for charity and fundraiser for a trigger. However we now have hardly ever seen the type of fundraiser that Kaylen Ward has undertaken. This 20-year-old mannequin requested her followers on her Instagram and Twitter pages contribute cash for the victims of bushfire in Australia. The mannequin promised to ship her nude images to the individuals, who donated at the least $10 to the fundraisers for the trigger.

Kaylen Ward wrote on January four, “I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated. Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires.”

Kaylen WardTwitter

Inside hours after she started the fundraiser, Kaylen Ward was flooded with an enormous quantity of donations. Her Instagram account was deactivated a day after she began it, however she continued to get a response. She wrote on January 5, “My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But fuck it, save the koalas.”

Regardless of making efforts, Kaylen Ward couldn’t get again her Instagram web page and he or she sought the assistance of netizens for it. The mannequin tweeted, “I’m being targeting by Instagram and they’re not giving me my accounts back. Please can you all go report my accounts as missing… @ thenakedphilanthropist and @ nakedphilanthropist please make sure you use the correct spelling.”

Kaylen Ward trolled, criticised

It was not only a raining of cash for Kaylen Ward, who additionally confronted plenty of criticism and trolling. However she saved defending her act and continued the fundraiser. She wrote, “And if you are participating in this.. ask yourself.. why are so many people trying so hard to bash a person who just did a good deed and got nothing from it? Does jealousy not cross your mind even in the slightest? I’ve done nothing wrong.”

This 20-year-old by no means thought that she was risking her life by means of such an act. Kaylen Ward was shocked when among the individuals, who collected nude images from her began releasing them on the web. She requested them to not leak her photos with out her consent, as it will have an effect on her life.

Victims of Australia wildfiresCollage of images taken from Twitter and Fb

“If you leak someone’s nudes then you obviously don’t know how consent works so you’re not better than, or probably are a rapist. LEARN CONSENT,” she wrote including, “I am a 20 year old girl. I am just one person. Think about how the shit you do affects me. Now think about millions of people doing things to me all at once. Leave me ALONE.”

Some complained that she did this fundraiser for publicity. Just a few alleged that she was utilizing the charity cash for herself. In reply, she wrote, “For everyone saying I only did this to promote my only fans… y’all are insane. I raised over a million dollars, offered my product (my nude photos) for FREE and spent money and time sending that free product to thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people.”

Kaylen Ward added, “I did not make a single dime from those donations. And if I want to promote MY only fans on MY platform I sure as fuck will. This was my platform before I raised the money and it will continue to be how I make money. I raised $1mil for Australia at the sake of my naked body being exposed on the internet to millions and millions of people. That’s a scary feeling to be that vulnerable and exposed to the world. But I did it because I wanted to do something good.”