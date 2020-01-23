Usain Bolt reveals he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Kasi Bennett

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:19 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:19 EST, 23 January 2020

Athlete Usain Bolt has confirmed he’s anticipating his first youngster together with his girlfriend of 5 years, Kasi Bennett.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the sportsman, 33, shared a surprising snap of Kasi, 30, cradling her bump whereas including the caption: ‘I simply wish to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.’

Followers quickly flooded the feedback with reward and congratulations for the blissful couple, whereas Kasi additionally shared information on her personal web page.

The mum-to-be added captions on a sequence of photos studying: ‘Our golden youngster. Coming quickly… Our biggest celebration… Our largest blessing’.

Previous to the announcement, Usain revealed hopes to have youngsters together with his longtime girlfriend ‘within the close to future’, following years of having fun with a low-key romance.

He mentioned: ‘One thing I’ve learnt is it is by no means a superb time to have youngsters,’ he mentioned. ‘It took me some time to determine that out. It is by no means a superb time. You simply should wade through it. It is within the close to future, so, hopefully. We’ll see.’

Again in 2016, he mentioned his romance in an interview with Individuals journal.

Joyful days: Athlete Usain Bolt has confirmed his girlfriend Kasi Bennett is pregnant

Joyful days: Followers quickly flooded the feedback with reward and congratulations for the blissful couple, who sometimes maintain their romance beneath wraps (pictured in 2017)

He mentioned: ‘We simply obtained actually severe, we’re taking it one step at a time. I undoubtedly desire a household, although. For me, over time, I’ve waited as a result of I wish to be sure that it is the precise individual.’

‘I’ve all the time mentioned I would like three youngsters. The opposite day I frolicked with my buddy who has three youngsters and it was loopy. I used to be like, “Hmmmm do I really want 3 kids?” However sure, sure I do. I’m positive of it.’

He is been having fun with his retirement from aggressive athletics for the previous two years.

Kasi lists her work on social media together with her position as founding father of Undertaking Kase, which is described as ‘a non-profit group that helps the event of Jamaica’s youngsters.’

She can be Managing Director of Elevate Advertising and marketing Home Ltd.

His love: The couple delightedly revealed the information on social media (pictured in August final 12 months)