Using fake name, mother fled on private jet after trying to kidnap son, authorities say

A 55-year-old orthopedic surgeon was charged Monday with a number of felonies after authorities say she tried to kidnap her son — brutally beating a girl within the course of — throughout a supervised go to in Goleta this month.

Authorities say Theresa Colosi was in the midst of a go to together with her 12-year-old son shortly earlier than 9:30 a.m. on Dec. eight within the parking zone of Zodo’s Bowling and Past in Goleta when she started appearing suspiciously, which caught the eye of a girl who had been tasked by the court docket with supervising their go to.

Seconds later, authorities say, Colosi swung a steel object on the girl, putting her within the head a number of instances. The girl advised the boy to run for assist, and Colosi started to observe the kid however then ran to her automobile and fled the world, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officers stated.

Detectives later discovered that Colosi had chartered a personal jet that departed Lompoc Airport shortly earlier than 11 a.m. to Glacier Worldwide Airport in Montana. She had given away her belongings, withdrew $900,000 from her checking account and chartered the aircraft utilizing faux names for herself, her son and her canine, main detectives to imagine she was making an attempt to kidnap the boy, sheriff’s officers stated.

Authorities coordinated with police in Whitefish, Mont., who performed surveillance on Colosi’s suspected hideout. Three days later, detectives in Montana arrested her after she left the property in a cab. She was extradited again to California on Thursday and is being held within the Santa Barbara County jail with out bail.

Colosi is dealing with tried homicide, assault with a lethal weapon, tried kidnapping and tried child-stealing expenses, all felonies. She is also charged with a misdemeanor depend of violating a court docket order and attainable sentencing enhancements on allegations that she inflicted nice bodily harm and used a lethal weapon within the scheme, based on court docket data.

Colosi is a licensed doctor in California who focuses on orthopedic surgical procedure and oncology, based on the state medical board. She additionally was credentialed to follow in Oregon till final yr, when her license expired.