Usos Reveal Why They Changed Up Their Look For WWE Return

The Usos made their large returns to WWE throughout the first Friday Evening SmackDown of 2020. This was a giant shock as a result of they have been beforehand on the crimson workforce.

Loads of followers observed that Jimmy and Jey have been sporting new appears once they got here again to tv. Whereas chatting with After The Bell, Jey Uso defined why they modified up their look.

“For me, actually I told myself every trouble I’d been in I had long hair. So I cut it. My brother cut it the first month he came home he cut his hair. I think I cut mine like two weeks before we came back. Cause I was holding onto my hair.”

The Usos returned in a spotlight spot on WWE tv as soon as once more. Now they’re aligned with Roman Reigns in opposition to King Corbin’s court docket. They’re refreshed and effectively rested. Let’s see what’s subsequent for the Uso Penitentiary.

