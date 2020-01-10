UTET 2019: Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test results released

UTET Reply Key 2019: Uttarakhand Board of Faculty Schooling (UPSE) has launched the results of Uttarakhand Trainer Eligibility Check (UTET). The candidates who had given this examination can test the consequence by going to ubse.uk.gov.in. Earlier UBSE had launched the reply key for each Half 1 and Half 2 examinations.

UBSE performed the UTET 2019 examination on 6 November at state 172 examination facilities. The examination was performed in two shifts. After this, objections have been sought and now the ultimate consequence has been launched.

Simply test UTET 2019 End result

Go to the official web site of the board www.ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on on the hyperlink of DEPARTMENTAL EXAM / UTET on the left hand facet of the homepage

As quickly as the brand new window opens, enter your roll quantity and date of start within the field offered. Click on on the choice of Click on Right here to Search. Your consequence shall be in your display.