“Utilise This Democracy, Do Not Misuse It”: Ladakh MP On JNU Violence

Violence broke out on the campus of the JNU on January 5.

New Delhi:

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal condemned the violence which had damaged out on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on January 5 and mentioned that democratic rights within the nation ought to be utilised and never ”misused”.

“I consider this very unfortunate. We strongly condemn violence and vandalism in any part of the country. We are living in a democratic country. Utilise this democracy, do not misuse it,” Mr Namgyal advised ANI on Wednesday.

He additional urged college students to lift questions and never take pleasure in making a “commotion”.

“If you have any concern, any question – raise it, why are you creating a commotion? In the JNU case, it is a matter of examination, concerned authority is already working on it,” Mr Namgyal mentioned.

The BJP MP was within the nationwide capital to attend a convention of tour operators from across the nation, to advertise tourism in Ladakh.

He was accompanied by the primary Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur.

Mr Namgyal mentioned that the area wants to maneuver forward on financial, training and different fronts.

“We want to move ahead on economic, education and other fronts to be able to build our own economy and to contribute to the nation”s as well. Tourism in Ladakh can help in a big fashion on that front,” Mr Namgyal mentioned.