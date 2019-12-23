Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA’s Relative Commits Suicide, Says Police

Circle Officer Alok Mishra mentioned Raghvendra died at his home in Chhibanv village (Representational)

Banda, Uttar Pradesh:

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA’s relative allegedly dedicated suicide after consuming a toxic substance at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda, police claimed on Monday.

Nevertheless, the sufferer’s father Dinesh Dwivedi claimed Raghvendra, 25 consumed the substance at a police outpost on Saturday the place he was referred to as over a financial dispute.

The dispute befell between Raghvendra and Karan Singh on Friday, mentioned Dinesh Dwivedi who’s a relative of native BJP MLA Prakash Dwivedi.

Circle Officer Alok Mishra mentioned Raghvendra died at his home in Chhibanv village.

Following the claims made by Dinesh Dwivedi, Further Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal mentioned it’s being probed the place the demise befell.

Raghvendra was referred to as to the Civil Strains police outpost on Saturday over the dispute and he consumed poison there within the evening, Dinesh Dwivedi mentioned.