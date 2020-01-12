Uttar Pradesh To Follow “One Road, One Tree” Concept, Say Officials

Beneath the idea, bushes of 1 flowering species are planted on one freeway or avenue.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh has determined to observe the precept of ‘one highway, one tree’ idea which won’t solely improve the wonder when the bushes are in full bloom but additionally function a highway map for the folks.

Further Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (social forestry) Prabhakar Dubey stated that whereas the bushes can be planted and maintained by the city improvement division, the onus of planning is on the forest division, which should choose the species, increase them in nurseries and hand them over to city improvement.

He stated that issues had been nonetheless within the starting stage however could be applied from monsoon this 12 months.

The one-road, one-tree idea has been utilized in a number of cities the place bushes of 1 flowering species have been planted on one freeway or avenue. The foliage or the bloom helps folks in figuring out the world.

Mr Dubey stated: “We had followed the manual for some roads in Lucknow earlier. This time, we will try and cover the entire capital city. In 2015-16, rows of the mulsarry (Mimusops elengi) or Maulshree tree were planted along Raj Bhavan for aesthetic appeal. It is a prized ornamental specimen with small, shiny leaves and was extensively used by the Mughals.”

The golden bell (Tabebuia argentea), a tropical flowering tree with crooked trunk and trumpet-shaped vibrant yellow flowers, was additionally planted on the stretch between Hazratganj and Raj Bhavan.

One other Tabebuia selection with violet-pink flowers was planted on Vikramaditya Marg whereas the silk floss (Chorisia speciosa), a South American deciduous selection, adorned the Gomti Nagar with its pink floral crown in winters.

Timber with dense foliage are to be planted to beat air pollution.

Forest officers stated bushes with dense foliage could be planted below the marketing campaign to beat air pollution brought on by suspended particulate matter.

The ‘kanak champa’ (Pterospermum acerifolium), with its golden flowers and silver inexperienced leaves, can suppress noise with its giant lamina (leaf floor space). Many of those varieties can simply adapt to excessive temperatures and have bees and birds survive on nectar produced by the flowers.

Officers stated the plan can be executed on provincial, state and nationwide highways and expressways, in addition to highway arteries in main cities.