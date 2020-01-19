Uttar Pradesh Woman Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped, Says Police

A police official mentioned the lady has been despatched for medical examination (Representational)

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh:

A lady was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Saturday.

In response to DSP Hapur, Rajesh Singh, the lady acquired married on Friday.

“The woman got married on January 17 and went missing the following morning, following which her in-laws filed a missing case. She was found near a bank today morning, and was unable to say anything,” Rajesh Singh informed information company ANI.

He mentioned that the lady has been despatched for medical examination.

Additional investigation is underway.