Uttarakhand Government Introduces Pension Scheme For Acid Attack Survivors

The proposal is to offer a month-to-month pension of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 to acid assault survivors.

Dehradun:

Impressed by the film ”Chhapaak” which revolves across the lifetime of an acid assault survivor, the Uttarakhand authorities proposes to introduce a pension scheme for such victims within the state to assist them lead a dignified life.

There are ten acid assault survivors in Uttarakhand who dwell in Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

A proposal to introduce a scheme like this has been ready and can quickly be offered earlier than the Cupboard for its approval, state Minister for Girls and Youngster Welfare Rekha Arya mentioned right here on Sunday.

The proposal is to offer a month-to-month pension of Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 to such ladies, she mentioned.

Deepika Padukone starrer ”Chhapaak”, directed by Meghna Gulzar, presents the story of acid assault survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)