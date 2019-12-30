Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board Recruitment for Medical Officer Posts

Uttarakhand Medical Providers Choice Board has vacated the posts of Medical Officer. Appointments can be made to the whole 314 posts beneath the Uttarakhand Provincial Medical and Well being Providers cadre. All these posts are for various departments.

Medical Officer, Submit: 314

Qualification: MBBS diploma from acknowledged college or institute. Holders of Submit Graduate Diploma or Diploma in associated specialization can be given desire within the choice course of.

Pay Scale: 56, 100 to 1, 77,500 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 42 years .

Utility price: 2000 Rs. Cost should be made on-line.

Choice Course of: Choice can be completed on the idea of efficiency within the interview.

Web site: www.ukmssb.org

Alternatives for 58 Challenge Assistant Posts

Nationwide Environmental Engineering Analysis Institute, Nagpur has invited functions to make appointments to the 58 posts of Challenge Assistant.

Qualification: Bachelor's / Grasp's / MSc diploma.

month-to-month wage : 15,000 And 25,000 Rupees.

Most Age: 28 and 30 years.

E-mail: [email protected]

Final date for acceptance of utility by e-mail: 31 December 2019

Web site: www.neeri.res.in

Eight posts can be stuffed in IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT), Delhi has vacated the posts of Analysis Affiliate, Challenge Scientist and Senior Challenge Scientist.

Qualification: B. Tech / MD / MS / MDS / MVSC / MPharma / ME / MTech / PhD diploma.

Pay Scale: In line with the posts.

Utility price: Not payable.

Final date for acceptance of utility by e-mail: 31 December 2019

Web site: www.iitd.ac.in