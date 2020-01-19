Uttarakhand Railway Signboards To Replace Urdu With Sanskrit: Official

In accordance with guidelines, applicable change ought to have been made on these signboards in 2010.

Dehradun:

Names of railway stations written in Urdu on platform signboards in Uttarakhand will now be written in Sanskrit, the second official language of the hill state.

The transfer is in line with the Railway Handbook which says the title of a railway station on platform signboards ought to be written within the second official language of the state involved after Hindi and English, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar stated.

“Instead of Hindi, English and Urdu, the names of railway stations on platform signboards across Uttarakhand will now be written in Hindi, English and Sanskrit,” he stated.

“Since Sanskrit is the second official language of Uttarakhand, the names of railway stations written in Urdu on platform signboards in the state will be replaced with those in Sanskrit,” the official stated.

The names of railway stations in Uttarakhand on platform signboards nonetheless seem in Urdu as most of them belong to the interval when the state was a part of Uttar Pradesh the place Urdu is the second official language.

Nevertheless, as per guidelines of the Railway Handbook, applicable change ought to have been made on these signboards in 2010 after Sanskrit was made the second official language of the state, he stated.

Sanskrit was made the second official language of Uttarakhand in 2010 throughout the chief ministership of Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who’s now Union HRD Minister. Nevertheless, not a lot will change within the spelling of the names of railway stations in Uttarakhand when they’re written in Sanskrit as each Hindi and Sanskrit use the identical Devnagri script.