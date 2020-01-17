UV-TV – “Happy Place” (The Jesus & amp; Mary Chain Cover)

UK bleary-rock greats the Jesus And Mary Chain have by no means, of their turbulent decades-long careers, launched a nasty music. Even in case you dig in to the special-edition reissues with all of the bonus tracks, you’ll solely discover bangers. You’ll find bangers so potent, the truth is, that bands are nonetheless keen to cowl these deep, deep cuts greater than 30 years later.

Take into account the case of the Gainsville-born and New York-based band UV-TV – one other band who, not less than so far as I can inform, has by no means put out a nasty music. Final yr, UV-TV launched HAPPY , their second album of hooky, fuzzy, fired-up garage-punk jams. And right this moment, as a pleasant little shock, they’ve dropped a enjoyable cowl of the Jesus And Mary Chan obscurity “Happy Place.”

“Happy Place” initially appeared as a B-side on the 1987 single “Happy When It Rains,” and you will discover it on the reissues of the JAMC sophomore album Darklands . It's the type of catchy, zoned-out space-jangle that the band might make of their sleep. The UV-TV tackle the music is quicker and sprightlier, and it's nonetheless a lot catchy. Beneath, take heed to UV-TV's cowl and to the JAMC authentic.

HAPPY is out now on Deranged Information.