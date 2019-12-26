Vacancy at NBCC India Limited, opportunity for MBA

NBCC (India) Restricted has sought functions for filling up the posts of Advertising Government. There shall be appointments for a complete of six posts. These posts shall be stuffed on the premise of a two-year contract. The corporate will conduct a walk-in-interview to fill these positions. and eligible candidates can be a part of it by reaching the handle fastened on the scheduled date in keeping with their benefit. For additional info associated to the submit, qualification, choice course of, learn additional:

Advertising Government, Publish: 06 (Unreserved: 05)

Qualification: Two yr submit in full time MBA / Administration topic with minimal 60% marks from acknowledged institute or college. Commencement diploma ought to be obtained.

– With this, the candidates ought to have minimal two years expertise within the related discipline.

the wages : 40,000 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Place of appointment : Bhubaneswar, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kochi, New Delhi

Choice Course of: Eligible candidates shall be chosen on the premise of efficiency in written take a look at / interview.

Software price : Candidates won’t should pay any price to use for these posts.

Software Course of

– To begin with, it’s important to login on the corporate's web site (www.nbccindia.com). Hover the cursor over the Human Useful resource part on the homepage.

– Beneath this, choose Profession after which Profession @ NBCC choice. It will open a brand new webpage.

– Now the title given beneath the title Profession @ NBCC Stroll-In Interview for the submit of Advertising Government on Contract Foundation at New Delhi- Advt. 04 / 2019, click on on the PDF icon.

– On doing so, an in depth commercial associated to the vacant submit shall be opened. Learn it rigorously and verify your eligibility in keeping with the posts.

After this, take a printout of the applying kind given within the commercial on A4 dimension paper. Fastidiously enter all the knowledge sought in it.

– With this, paste your passport dimension within the designated place on the fitting. Now rigorously learn the declaration on the backside of the applying, enter the place, date and your signature.

– Connect the applying kind with photocopies of all the mandatory paperwork and certificates sought within the commercial.

– On the day of the interview, full the shape together with the passport dimension picture and the unique certificates of all paperwork associated to academic qualification.

Right here shall be walk-in-interview

Coaching and Ability Improvement Middle, NBCC (India) Restricted, MG Highway, Ghitorni, Close to Ghitorni Metro Station, New Delhi – 110030

Essential date and time

Interview date: 02 January 2020

Time: Morning 10 to 11. 30 time

Extra info right here

E-mail: [email protected]

Web site: www.nbccindia.com

Take it with you

– Utterly stuffed utility kind

– A replica of the resume

– Self-attested photocopies of all required paperwork and certificates

– Certificates of Tenth (For Date of Delivery)

– Expertise associated paperwork

– Caste certificates (if relevant)

– Passport Measurement

