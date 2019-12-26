Vacancy on 11 posts of civil judge in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has awarded

Functions are invited from certified candidates to fill the posts. Appointment to those posts shall be completed via Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Aggressive Examination 2019. On-line purposes for recruitment to those posts 05 may be made until January 2020 . Learn under for the knowledge of submit, qualification and so forth. –

Description of the submit

Civil Choose 11 Posts (Common – 15 , OBC – 02, SC – 01)

Eligibility: It’s obligatory to have a legislation diploma acknowledged by the Bar Council of India.

– Candidates should be Indian residents.

– It’s essential to know the language, utterances, customs and traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

Age Restrict: Minimal 22 years, Most 35 years (Age calculated 05 shall be primarily based on January 2020), reserved class candidates as per guidelines Low cost shall be given.

Pay Scale: 27, 700 to 700 ,700 Rupees

Utility payment

For common class candidates 400 Rs and for OBC, SC / ST and so forth. reserved class 100 Rs. is outlined. Charges to be paid on-line.

software process

Go to the HPPSC web site www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

– Click on on the hyperlink US USER SIGNUP HERE to register your self.

– Fill the requested data like your title, electronic mail, cell quantity and so forth. and click on on Create Consumer tab.

– After this a brand new web page will open. Click on on the Click on to Apply choice given on it.

– By doing this, the fundamental registration web page will open. Fill all the knowledge requested right here rigorously.

– After this add the scan copy of your passport measurement photograph and signature.

After this, the candidates should pay the appliance payment in on-line mode itself.

– Log in once more by coming into your consumer ID and password at http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/.

– By doing this ONLINE APPLICATION FILING SYSTEM will open.

– Then click on on the Utility Kind tab. The appliance will open in PDF format.

After filling all the knowledge sought within the software type, take a printout of it and put it in an envelope and ship it to the mounted deal with together with the related paperwork.

Deal with to ship the appliance type

Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee, Nigam Vihar, Shimla- 171002

Choice Course of

– Candidates must endure three examinations for recruitment to those posts.

– Firstly the preliminary examination shall be carried out by the Fee.

– Preliminary examination shall be carried out in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala.

– Candidates who cross the preliminary examination shall be eligible to take the primary examination.

– Candidates who cross the primary examination shall be known as for interview.

After this, the benefit checklist of the chosen candidates shall be launched.

Essential dates

Final date for on-line software: 05 January 2020

Listing of eligible candidates for Pre Examination: 01 February 2020

Date of Preliminary Examination: 01 March 2020

Declaration of preliminary examination outcomes: 15 March 2020

Date of Important Examination: 30 March 2020