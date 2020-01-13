Vaccine protester accused of throwing blood on California senators ordered to stay away from Capitol

A girl who allegedly threw a menstrual cup crammed with blood onto California state senators final September has been prohibited from going close to the Capitol.

The “stay away” order was issued throughout a Monday arraignment the place Rebecca Dalelio, 43, appeared in Sacramento Superior Courtroom to face two felony counts for the September incident. Dalelio didn’t enter a plea throughout her first courtroom look since being arrested.

Dalelio was charged with assault on a public official for allegedly hurling the female hygiene machine off a balcony onto legislators under. Ten senators had been listed as victims of the assault: Benjamin Allen (D-Santa Monica), Calthleen Galgiani (D-Stockton), Steve Glazer (D-Orinda), Lena Gonzalez (D- Lengthy Seaside), Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) and Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).

Dalelio, who was additionally charged with one rely of vandalism, left the courtroom quickly after the listening to ended and declined to remark.

Rebecca Dalelio, 43. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Workplace)

The September incident occurred whereas the Capitol was crammed with demonstrators who had been protesting Gov. Gavin Newsom signing laws to rein in exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

The blood hit a number of legislators and splashed onto desks and carpet, forcing the chamber to be cleared so it may very well be cleaned. Because the contents of the cup had been thrown, a voice within the crowd was heard saying the motion was “for the dead babies.”

At the very least one legislator was handled for blood publicity the subsequent day. Senators moved to a close-by listening to room hours later, and reconvened to complete the final day of the session.

Sacramento County Deputy Dist. Atty. Paris Coleman declined additional remark on the costs. Although the decide inquired whether or not the D.A.’s workplace was additionally in search of a “stay away” order for the district places of work of the 10 senators Dalelio is accused of assaulting, Coleman stated his workplace was not presently.

Dalelio stays free on $10,000 bail, and her subsequent courtroom look is Feb. 24.

