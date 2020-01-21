Vail Mountain steals 50-37 victory against Caprock Academy

Caprock Academy drops recreation to Vail Mountain in 50-37 loss on Saturday.

Caprock Academy was lead in scoring by Andrew Jordan who accounted for 15 factors whereas amassing seven rebounds. Kale Dohrman and Daniel Spinu additionally had productive video games contributing 13 factors and 9 factors, respectively.

Waiting for their subsequent video games, Caprock Academy will keep house and play Rangely, whereas Vail Mountain will journey to play Aspen.

Vail Mountain has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



