Vaishnav Tej to make acting debut with Uppena; his first look poster raises curiosity

Sai Dharam Tej’s youthful brother Vaishnav Tej is ready to make his debut with the Telugu film titled Uppena. The makers of this movie have launched the primary look poster of this budding actor, which is getting a great response.

The mega household has already launched a number of heroes to the Telugu movie trade. Chiranjeevi’s nephew Vaishnav Tej is the most recent one to affix the league of these mega heroes. His debut movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who has labored as an affiliate to director Sukumar is directing his debut movie Uppena. The makers introduced yesterday that his first look poster can be launched at four:05 pm right this moment.

As promised, Mythri Film Makers tweeted the poster and wrote, “Presenting the First Look of Uppena Experience the Ocean of Love in Theatres from April 2nd, 2020 ❤️ #UppenaOnApril2nd #UppenaFirstLook Introducing actors #PanjaVaisshnavTej, #KrithiShetty and Director #BuchiBabuSana A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical .”

Vaishnav Tej’s first look poster from UppenaTwitter

The primary look of Uppena exhibits the younger hero in colourful costumes shouting out loud with palms open on the seaside. Underwent bodily makeover for his very first movie, Vaishnav Tej seems to be dapper right here. His temperament and the ocean within the poster justify the title. The poster exhibits that the movie will launch on April 2

Mythri Film Makers is producing Uppena in affiliation with banner Sukumar Writings. Beginner Krithi Shetty can be making her debut with this movie whereas Tamil star actor Vijay Sethupathi essays an necessary position. Devi Sri Prasad will probably be composing music whereas Shamdat Sainudeen will deal with the cinematography. Together with the lead actors, actor Brahmaji will probably be participating in Puri schedule of taking pictures.

Uppena may have Naveen Nooli’s enhancing and Mounika Ramakrishna’s artwork path. It needs to be seen whether or not Vaishnav Tej would have the ability to show his mettle and rating a much-needed break with this movie.