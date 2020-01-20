Valor Christian prevails in triumphant 74-21 win over Rampart

Valor Christian had a area day from downtown, hitting 40% of their photographs of their 74-21 win over Rampart on Thursday.

Valor Christian was lead in scoring by Mariah Hilliard who scored 13 factors whereas additionally amassing three rebounds. Sydney Mckibbon helped the hassle by contributing 10 factors.

Rampart will keep house and play Coronado, whereas Valor Christian will journey to play Columbine.

Rampart has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.