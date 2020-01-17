Valve Confirms Left 4 Dead 3 is Not In Development, For PS4, VR, or Otherwise, Calls Rumors ‘Misinformation’

Just lately, some rumors have circulated pertaining to the event of Left four Useless three, with some alleged sources stating it was being labored on by Valve. It sprang up as a part of an HTC presentation, paired with Half-Life: Alyx, which created some hypothesis that it may be a VR launch. Nonetheless, this info is unfaithful. Left four Useless three shouldn’t be being developed—for PS4, VR, or in any other case—as confirmed by Valve itself. IGN reached out to the developer for remark, with the intention of clearing up a few of the current claims.

Valve responded to IGN, saying:

We’ve seen rumors to this impact for the final couple of months. We did briefly discover some Left four Useless subsequent alternatives a couple of years in the past. However we’re completely not engaged on something L4D associated now, and haven’t for years. It’s clear some individuals are having enjoyable creating misinformation to spin up the group and different retailers. Sadly, for now a brand new L4D sport shouldn’t be one thing we’re engaged on.

The final entry within the Left four Useless sequence was Left four Useless 2, which launched in 2009, only a 12 months after the primary entry. It shortly turned a beloved basic, with many having fun with its fast-paced cooperative gameplay, in addition to its uneven aggressive versus mode. On Steam, the second sport within the sequence remains to be performed by over 10,000 customers, even over a decade since its launch. (Editor’s Word: It’s essential to notice that these video games have by no means been on HEARALPUBLICIST platforms.)

Now, it’s price mentioning that the corporate’s affirmation merely states that Left four Useless-related tasks aren’t being labored on at Valve. This doesn’t rule out the potential of one other studio engaged on it, though it appears extremely unlikely.

Valve has drifted away from sport growth for the reason that 2010s, as an alternative specializing in its Steam platform, which is house to over 30,000 video games on PC. Although, the developer not too long ago unveiled Half-Life: Alyx, a brand new sport within the acclaimed sequence, unique for PC VR headsets. Its reveal wasn’t fairly the “Half-Life three confirmed” announcement many had been hoping for, however a brand new sport within the Half-Life sequence remains to be noteworthy, nonetheless. It’s unclear if will probably be headed to PSVR, however all indicators proper now level to no.

For now, you’ll need to take pleasure in another zombie adventures, just like the upcoming Dying Gentle 2, set to launch someday within the spring of 2020. You may nonetheless preorder it from Amazon.

Does this affirmation from Valve disappoint you, even when a hypothetical Left four Useless three in all probability wouldn’t come to HEARALPUBLICIST anyway? Tell us your ideas!

[Source: IGN]