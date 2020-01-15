VAN DIEST: Iceland set good example for Canadian men’s national soccer team

The Canadian males’s nationwide soccer workforce can be taught lots from Iceland.

Not simply on the sphere once they face one another in an exhibition recreation in Irvine, Calif., on Wednesday, but in addition with regard to their whole nationwide workforce construction.

Iceland turned the smallest nation to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup, incomes a spot in Russia 2018. Two years earlier, they certified for the European Championship the place they defeated England 2-1 within the second spherical and held the eventual champions, Portugal, to a 1-1 tie in group play.

With a inhabitants of simply over 360,000, Iceland went from the 131st ranked nation on the planet to 18. They’re presently 39th moving into to face 73rd-ranked Canada (7 p.m. ET, CanadaSoccer.com).

“I definitely believe we’re more than capable of getting to where Iceland is,” Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio mentioned in a convention name Tuesday. “Iceland has made themselves known as a footballing nation and they’ve not only done it at one tournament, they’ve done it at two big tournaments. There is definitely something we can learn from them. This is a nation with a small population and it’s a country that is much smaller than ours and there is no reason that Canada can’t be as successful as Iceland has been.”

Iceland’s rise on the world scene started with the complete restructuring of their system.

Iceland took on an bold challenge to revamp their antiquated services and constructed seven mega soccer centres, which housed full-sized fields. They constructed 20 out of doors heated fields and quite a few half-sized indoor fields. Iceland additionally arrange 150 mini fields across the nation.

Maybe, most significantly, Iceland invested in teaching, eliminating the volunteer coach. Each coach within the nation has to have at the least a UEFA B stage licence and are all paid positions, even on the lowest youth ranges.

“For them, I know it has taken years to build an identity and a structure that has allowed them to be where they are at this moment,” mentioned Osorio, who performs his membership soccer for Toronto FC. “I think we’re in the process of that. We have more and more players being successful abroad and in our domestic league as well and I think that’s important. In the past, we haven’t had too many players playing regularly on their teams, whereas now, we have a lot. We sometimes have guys that don’t make the starting 11 on our national team that are playing regularly on their club teams and there is a lot more completion with the team.”

Canada is on the right track with extra paid teaching positions on the youth stage and higher services being constructed across the nation, permitting the sport to be performed indoors throughout the winter.

The Canadian MLS franchises and founding of the Canadian Premier League can also be having a optimistic impression on the nationwide workforce. There are three CPL gamers on the present nationwide workforce camp in California.

Canada defeated Barbados Four-1 on Friday and final Tuesday. Amer Didic of FC Edmonton turned the primary CPL participant to attain a objective for the nationwide workforce within the second win towards Barbados.

Iceland shall be a step up in weight class for Canada.

“Facing Iceland, obviously, we expect a very good opponent and it’ll definitely be a tougher game than the two that we’ve played, respectively,” Osorio mentioned. “This can be a workforce that has been to the final World Cup, been to the final Euros and have made good pushes in these tournaments. They’re a workforce with lots of confidence and so they have an id that has labored for them in the previous few years.

“It’s going to be a very good take a look at for us. On the similar time, this recreation means a bit of bit extra to us due to the way in which the rating system works and qualifying for the World Cup works. We’re going to need to deliver a very good depth for this recreation.”

With its loss to america within the Nations League group stage in November in Orlando, Canada slipped out of the top-six ranked nations in CONCACAF and are subsequently presently out of the primary 2022 World Cup regional qualifying group. They should earn FIFA rating factors to get again among the many high six earlier than the World Cup qualifying event begins in September.

Ending out of the highest group would depart Canada qualifying towards the remainder of the groups within the area battling for half a spot in Qatar, to be contended towards the fourth-place finisher from the primary group after which a workforce from one other federation.

Canada is presently seventh in CONCACAF behind Mexico, america, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras and El Salvador.

“We’re well aware of the task that is at hand this year,” Osorio mentioned. “We all know it’s not straightforward. We all know that there are lots of issues towards us, however we all know that there’s nonetheless alternative to make the Hex (top-six). We’re very excited to play the video games that we have to this 12 months. We’re pleased with what we’ve completed to this point on this camp, however we all know the job shouldn’t be completed and we’ve got a giant recreation towards Iceland and that’s step one.

“That’s what we’re in search of proper now and after we get previous that step, then we will look ahead. Once we look ahead we all know we’ve got a giant process forward of us to realize factors on El Salvador and we’re greater than as much as that process.”

If something, Iceland can present inspiration for Canada. Iceland is gearing up for a Euro qualifying playoff semifinal in Romania, with the winner advancing to play both Bulgaria or Hungary for the appropriate to get into the event this summer time.

Canada is trying to qualify for the World Cup for the primary time since their solely look in 1986. Canada will co-host the event in 2026 with Mexico and america.

“It starts with having the players and from there you have to get results against teams such as Iceland and better teams,” Osorio mentioned. “We’re in the process of that and definitely we can always learn and take motivation for what Iceland has done.”

[email protected]

On Twitter: @DerekVanDiest