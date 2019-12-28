Van Morrison review: He’s in fine voice, rolling out each verse as if it has just occurred to him

Van Morrison

Brighton Dome

Score:

It’s eight.15pm on the Brighton Dome. ‘Will you please welcome,’ says a voice, ‘SIR Van Morrison!’ Out comes a small determine in a hat, go well with and shades. He might be one in all his personal tribute acts – Van The Man or Van-tastic!

There’s a easy take a look at that ought to set up whether or not that is the true Van: seeing how grumpy he’s. Beforehand, one fan was reminiscing concerning the time Van even walked out on himself and left Georgie Fame to carry the fort for half an hour.

Personally, I’ve by no means seen him in an excellent temper.

However what’s this? He’s getting on with the present, telling no person off, not smiling however not growling both. There are some quite brusque arm alerts, like a novice conductor, but he doesn’t seem like in a strop. What on earth has gone proper?

At 74 he’s in tremendous voice, rolling out every verse as if it has simply occurred to him, making even the plainest line really feel musical. He performs acoustic guitar, harmonica, sax, tambourine and piano, as if pondering of turning into Van The One-Man Band.

However, alongside him are 4 males and two ladies, a correct ensemble, wanting intently at one another, delivering crisp solos and snap endings.

The songs he performs usually are not all acquainted, however they’re practically all good. And so they’re completely his: blues-rock, people and jazz, all given an Irish accent. When he does a rustic ballad, The Magnificence Of The Days Gone By, you might be in a bar in Tennessee or Crossmaglen.

IT’S A FACT Van Morrison was aged solely 18 when he wrote one in all his most enduring songs, Gloria, as a B-side for his band Them in 1964.

On the duet At any time when God Shines His Mild, the position of Cliff Richard goes to the soulful backing singer Dana Masters, who grew up in South Carolina and now lives in Lisburn along with her Northern Irish husband. It’s – sorry, Cliff – a transparent enchancment.

The songs Van likes finest from his huge catalogue are sometimes music about music. He pays homage to Little Richard, Louis Armstrong, Sidney Bechet and Sonny Boy Williamson, taking his influences and turning them into subject material.

As songwriters go, he’s virtually an natural farmer.

There’s a contact of perversity within the set record, with at the least one observe from 12 completely different albums and none from essentially the most well-known of all of them, Astral Weeks. However Van finally lets us have the hits: a jazzed-up Moondance, a happy-clappy Brown Eyed Woman and a rousing Gloria.

It’s now after 10pm, and he’s nonetheless on his finest behaviour. Can we now have our a reimbursement?

Van Morrison performs the London Palladium, March 20-26

THIS WEEK’S CD RELEASES

By Adam Woods

Harry Types Positive Line Out now

Score:

Types could be very a lot essentially the most fascinating One Course refugee, with an easy-going attraction, mysterious way of life and reluctance to slap collectively a musical components. Positive Strains is a captivating set of warm-hearted California folk-pop, with traces of late Seventies Fleetwood Mac and late Sixties Crosby, Stills & Nash. No doubtless mega-hits right here however he sounds snug plotting his personal course

Camila Cabello Romance Out now

Score:

A spot among the many Arianas, Taylors and Mileys is Cabello’s for the taking as she seeks to construct on her smash hits Havana and Señorita. This idea album about younger love has some sultry Latin pop, moody confessionals (Straightforward), besotted love notes, presumably to pop star boyfriend Shawn Mendes (Residing Proof, Dream Of You), and a breathless closing shout-out to dad Señor Cabello

Katie Melua That includes Gori Girls’s Choir Reside In Live performance Out now

Score:

In 2018, Melua took a Georgian ladies’s choir on tour along with her, and this double-CD set commemorates that jaunt. The outdated hits are right here, however so are Georgianed-up hymns and carols, in addition to supple covers of The Remedy, Joni Mitchell and Black’s Fantastic Life, all including as much as an impressively atmospheric, wintry assertion of miles travelled

Kylie Golden: Reside In Live performance Out now

