January eight, 2020 | 2:37am

Two vandals scrawled swastikas on a restaurant in Brooklyn amid a string of anti-Semitic incidents within the metropolis, police mentioned Wednesday.

The suspects stopped in entrance of the Acapulco Restaurant & Deli on Manhattan Avenue close to Clay Road on Sunday Dec. 22 and drew the hate symbols, cops mentioned.

In addition they wrote, “f—k this place” and “f—k this city,” a police supply mentioned.

The suspects ran off after tagging the constructing and haven’t been caught.

The hateful tagging got here amid a string of anti-Semitic incidents within the New York Metropolis space, together with a lot of assaults in Brooklyn.