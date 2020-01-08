‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reveals She’s Bisexual After Jax Taylor Shames Her For Liking Women!

Vanderpump Guidelines star Ariana Madix is NOT right here for Jax Taylor’s sexuality shaming!

The 40-year-old took a dig at his co-star on Tuesday’s Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen, which aired after the season eight premiere of Pump Guidelines, implying that Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend is definitely a lesbian.

The obvious outing got here in the course of the aftershow when a viewer referred to as in with a query for the SUR bartender, asking:

“[Do] you feel like Tom Sandoval is removed from your wedding and being as involved just because he’s jealous? … He’s about to fall behind the group. He’s not gonna get married because Ariana doesn’t want it, probably not gonna have kids ‘cause Ariana doesn’t want it.”

Jax interrupted the caller by mumbling underneath his breath:

“She likes women.”

The remark shocked the viewers, and Andy, which prompted Jax’s spouse Brittany Cartwright, who was sitting alongside him within the interview, to gasp:

“Don’t say that! Don’t say that.”

The previous mannequin then responded:

“Sorry. I didn’t mean that. I’m sorry!”

Andy, who was at that time principally foaming on the mouth with intrigue, then inquired to Jax:

“You think Ariana likes women? What do you mean you didn’t mean it? You just said it.”

The Bravolebrity tried to dismiss his remark as “an accident” earlier than his dismayed spouse declared he “shouldn’t have said that.”

Cartwright then defended her co-star, saying:

“She likes everybody — just like most of us do!”

Particularly in El Lay! Ha!

Jax ended up retreating and stated:

“Just own it. That’s fine. Just don’t lie about it.”

When requested if Madix was dishonest about her sexuality, the couple stated, “no,” earlier than Cartwright shushed her hubby into silence on the topic.

Later within the night time, Ariana herself took to Twitter to clear up the matter, declaring that she was certainly bisexual. Alongside a GIF of Full Home’s Michelle Tanner trying aggravated, she wrote:

“I DO like women AND men. it’s called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard”

Solution to personal it, gurl!!

This isn’t the primary time Ariana’s sexuality has prompted drama within the Pump-verse.

In season 7 of the fact collection, her 36-year-old boyfriend outed her for hooking up with their co-star Lala Kent. Madix later referred to as out the restaurateur, saying in an interview:

“Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends. My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes.”

It additionally has NOTHING to do with whether or not or not she needs youngsters! Smh…

Ch-ch-check out the clip (beneath) to see the dialogue unfold.