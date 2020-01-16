Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler ‘Could Find Their Way Back To One Another’ — But Why’d They Split In The First Place?

As typically the case with Hollywood stars, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler‘s orbits just pulled them too far apart — but those close to the pair wouldn’t be shocked in the event that they collided once more sooner or later!

Earlier this week, we reported the Excessive Faculty Musical alum and As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood actor ended their relationship of virtually 9 years. Followers have been instantly crushed, because the twosome, who first began courting in 2011, appeared to be as shut as ever over the summer time.

However current months have seen them oceans aside (actually), which is an enormous purpose why they apparently determined to interrupt free from their romance, in accordance with E! Information.

An insider advised the outlet:

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

At all times good to listen to!

Hudgens has been abroad filming her new film, The Princess Change 2, as of late, whereas Butler seems to be gearing up for his starring function in Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

When Austin’s Elvis leaves the set, nonetheless, something’s doable: a second supply advised the outlet the previous couple “are split for now” however are “going to see what happens,” sharing:

“They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another. Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that’s what he really wants.”

Wow. How mature of her!

Hudgens undoubtedly is aware of what she’s doing right here, letting her man methodology act as The King with out having to fret about two-timing his Priscilla, if you already know what we imply.

It was introduced that Austin had been forged because the music icon over the summer time. On the time, Vanessa took to social media to congratulate her “honey,” writing on Instagram:

“I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F**KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

Butler returned the praises days later on the premiere of As soon as Upon a Time in… Hollywood, saying of his then-girlfriend:

“It’s hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core.”

Only a few weeks in the past, Hudgens opened as much as Cosmopolitan UK about how she makes her relationship with Butler work. She advised the magazine:

“It’s eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]. The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”

Awww. Appears like a OTP in the event you ask us! (Sorry to Zac Efron.)

Do U hope the 2 will get again collectively sometime?