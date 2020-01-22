Vanessa Hudgens Spotted On Dinner Date With NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Following Austin Butler Split!

Only one week after information broke Vanessa Hudgens and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler referred to as it quits, the Excessive Faculty Musical alum has already been noticed with somebody new.

Per TMZ, the 31-year-old actress was seen out to dinner with none apart from Los Angeles Lakers participant Kyle Kuzma at Italian bistro Lilia in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday evening. In case you would possibly’ve forgotten, that is Kendall Jenner‘s rumored ex-flame we’re speaking about right here!

In keeping with pictures obtained by the outlet, Vanessa and Kyle regarded fairly comfy collectively over an intimate, candlelit dinner for 2. It seems they loved a bottle of pink wine with their meal on the stylish eatery and there was no scarcity of smiles and laughs to go round!

Man, discuss being single and able to mingle. We see you, woman!

The timing of the pair’s dinner date strains up with the 24-year-old NBA star’s upcoming basketball schedule because the Lakers are set to play the New York Knicks at Madison Sq. Backyard on Wednesday evening. So, it seems like these two discovered a possibility to squeeze in a little bit high quality time collectively whereas the star was on the town, too.

How attention-grabbing…

We’ve got to confess, we’re very shocked to listen to about this outing — and never simply because Vanessa and Austin actually simply broke up. We merely had no concept the TV and movie star and the hunky athlete had been even such shut buddies to start with! Apparently, social media sleuths have seen there’s been some telling exercise between them currently that all of us would possibly’ve ignored.

After the Lakers beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Kuzma posted a photograph of himself on the courtroom to Instagram captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt.”

“Ya we doooo,” Hudgens commented proper again! See their change go down within the screenshots (under):

Vanessa Hudgens is a big basketball fan, who knew!

And let’s additionally contemplate this supportive submit the Princess Change actress not too long ago shared, the place she gave a direct shoutout to Kuz amongst others, too.

Alongside the video (under), she wrote:

“Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heroes🍾🏆😍”

Oh, so he’s already a hero in her eyes? Ought to we count on to see Vanessa sporting his jersey court-side at video games transferring ahead, too?!

We would not be at that stage but however there’s one thing clearly brewing right here — even when their respective reps haven’t confirmed something but. We’ll be keeping track of this for certain!

Remember, although, there may be nonetheless a risk Austin and his longtime love will discover their manner again to one another. As an insider not too long ago shared with E! Information, the previous couple “are split for now” however are “going to see what happens.” Additionally they added:

“They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another. Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that’s what he really wants.”

Reactions to all of this, Perezcious readers? We’ve got to ask, who do YOU suppose is a greater match right here? Sound OFF within the feedback!