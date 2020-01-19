VanVleet having monster year for Raptors

MINNEAPOLIS — The Toronto Raptors are lastly at full energy and Fred VanVleet goes to do his finest to maintain it that manner.

If the teaching workers tells VanVleet he’s on a minutes restriction, as he was on Saturday towards the Timberwolves, nicely the extraordinary competitor goes to hear, even when he hates sitting. VanVleet is studying from a previous mistake.

“I think with the first minutes restriction I had with my knee there I probably had the wrong approach with it,” VanVleet mentioned of earlier this season.

“So simply making an attempt to be slightly smarter with it this time round however I feel taking part in comfortable like that allowed me to not press and simply let recreation come to me.

“I used to be preventing it an excessive amount of, pushing it an excessive amount of (final time). Me and (Raptors medical grand Poobah Alex McKechnie) went backwards and forwards a bit. It was a unique harm, clearly however I needed to come back again full drive and it affected me, I used to be fascinated by it once I was on the market – I used to be fascinated by once I was popping out quite than simply taking part in.” This time VanVleet will do what his physique tells him it could actually and less than that.

It labored out nicely on Saturday, when VanVleet had among the finest video games of his profession, nailing 7-of-Eight three-pointers whereas posting a game-high 29 factors. He added 4 steals and is now averaging two steals a recreation, simply behind league-leader Ben Simmons. VanVleet additionally ranks 13th in assists per recreation, is capturing 39% on three-point makes an attempt and trails solely all-star Jrue Vacation in deflections per recreation.

He additionally appears to deliver out the very best in Kyle Lowry, whereas additionally permitting Lowry to relaxation a bit extra, each on the bench and whereas he’s on the ground as a result of he isn’t dealing with the ball or directing the offence as a lot.

“(Him) stepping back in. And playing as efficiently as he did, it makes a big difference,” Lowry mentioned.

Atlanta adopted up an enormous win over San Antonio by getting annihilated by a middling Detroit staff at residence. Not nice. The Hawks had received two straight, with Trae Younger scorching, however Younger wasn’t good towards the Pistons, who shot 59% from the ground. Lengthy-time Atlanta level guard Jeff Teague is again within the fold after being reacquired just lately from Minnesota. He’s now a sixth man, filling former backup Dennis Schroder’s outdated position. Rookie De’Andre Hunter continues to be growing, however has proven some flashes. Atlanta has been rather a lot higher since large man John Collins returned from his 25-game suspension.

Kyle Lowry vs. Trae Younger

Younger’s going to be voted in as an all-star starter in his second season. Lowry has an excellent shot at his sixth look and is the extra impactful participant, he simply lacks the flash of Younger who led the NCAA in factors and assists and isn’t far off from the lead in each classes within the NBA (28.Eight factors, Eight.5 assists per recreation).

He can gentle it up like few others. In the meantime, Lowry’s been red-hot recently and is trying extra just like the Lowry of outdated as his scoring numbers go up.

Former Raptors celebrity Vince Carter is the primary participant to compete in 4 completely different a long time and is winding down his storied profession as a mentor with the younger Hawks whereas performing some tv work on the aspect. Carter’s averaged 15.6 factors in 40 profession conferences with Toronto (not together with the playoffs), after averaging a then-franchise-high 23.four factors in 403 video games as a Raptor. A number of of his teammates weren’t even born when he arrived in Canada … Collins is placing up large numbers however struggles to defend and has picked up 5 fouls in three straight video games. Guard Kevin Huerter is wholesome and capturing 47.5% from three over his final 10 video games.