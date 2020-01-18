Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal wedding: David Dhawan says they know it better than me

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with Virat Kohli and Anushka SharmaInstagram

After Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony information, speculations about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s marraige have began spreading like wildfire. It’s being stated that the massive fats marriage ceremony will happen in Goa at a luxurious resort or seashore resort the best way Varun’s brother Rohit had received married eight years in the past to Jaanvi. And it appears like, even David Dhawan was fairly shocked or somewhat fed as much as learn about his son’s marriage ceremony by means of varied sources.

“Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me,” David Dhawan was quoted as saying by IWM Buzz.

However on a severe observe, Varun’s father stated that the information is completely unfaithful including that when his son will get married, he’ll personally invite everybody to the marriage.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha DalalInstagram

“No, this latest date and venue are not true at all. You and I have been friends for years. When Varun gets married, I will personally call you up. Don’t believe what you read,” Dhawan stated and additional added, “My wife and I will be happy, whenever it happens.”

In his earlier interview, Varun Dhawan had talked about Natasha and why he loves her as a result of she is totally different from the remainder. In 2018, Varun Dhawan had moved into a brand new residence for himself and had given a peek into his home, with Natasha by his aspect. It was a sign that he intends to get married and begin a household.